Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 10,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 87,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $110.82. 1,799,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318,759. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

