Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $230.90. 642,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.