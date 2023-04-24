Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,542. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

