Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $729,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,685. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

