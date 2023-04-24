Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up 2.0% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 53.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

NSRGY stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $132.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

