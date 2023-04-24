Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.78. 1,600,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,206. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

