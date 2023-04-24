Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. 5,970,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,001. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Range Resources by 72.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after buying an additional 1,135,383 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,166,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,601,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 802,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

