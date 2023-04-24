RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Down 5.4%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 213,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 484,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

Insider Activity at RAPT Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $392,500. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 175,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

