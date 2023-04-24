Raymond James Increases Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $53.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Sunoco stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after acquiring an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sunoco by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunoco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sunoco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

