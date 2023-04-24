Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.