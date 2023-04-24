Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):

4/24/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$10.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

4/18/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

4/5/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

4/3/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

3/30/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$12.80 to C$9.50.

3/3/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$10.25 to C$10.00.

3/1/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

2/24/2023 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$8.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.00.

2/24/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

2/24/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

2/23/2023 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

2/23/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$12.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.54.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6368159 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

