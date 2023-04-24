Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Cuts Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $41,001.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,961 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,311.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,288 shares of company stock worth $782,055. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,425. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

See Also

