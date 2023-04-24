Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,498,652. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.