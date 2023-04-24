Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 627,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 220,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.90%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

