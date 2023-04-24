Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in KB Home by 11,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $42.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

