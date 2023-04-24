Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $391,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 71.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 131.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 62.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.17. 14,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.82.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.