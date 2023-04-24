Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $660,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Clorox by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Clorox by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

Clorox stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.32. 57,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

