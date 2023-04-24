Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $125.54. The stock had a trading volume of 260,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,236. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

