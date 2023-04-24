Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

