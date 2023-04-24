Reviewing Tio Tech A (TIOA) & The Competition

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tio Tech A to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
60.5% of Tio Tech A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Tio Tech A shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Tio Tech A and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tio Tech A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Tio Tech A Competitors
|-48.76%
|-66.88%
|-1.61%
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tio Tech A
|N/A
|$7.22 million
|27.51
|Tio Tech A Competitors
|$1.36 billion
|-$8.27 million
|-8.38
Tio Tech A’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tio Tech A. Tio Tech A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tio Tech A and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tio Tech A
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Tio Tech A Competitors
|115
|593
|885
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 246.56%. Given Tio Tech A’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tio Tech A has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
Tio Tech A has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tio Tech A’s peers have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Tio Tech A Company Profile
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
