ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 1.8 %

RWLK stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.14.

Insider Activity at ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 355.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. On average, research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 102,098 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $80,657.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,270.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

