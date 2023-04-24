Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $46.47

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.47, but opened at $45.53. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 8,009 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REPX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $905.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $69,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,129.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 193,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,099.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $69,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,918 shares in the company, valued at $181,129.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $783,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 53,457 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $1,269,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

