Rosenblatt Securities Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $70.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.76.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $56.42 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.