Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $106.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $118,218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 314.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,619 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

