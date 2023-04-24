Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Shares Up 4%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 2,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RTOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.31) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rotork from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Rotork Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

About Rotork

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

Featured Articles

