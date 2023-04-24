Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Shares Up 4%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 2,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on RTOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.31) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rotork from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Rotork Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.
About Rotork
Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rotork (RTOXF)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.