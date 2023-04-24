Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target increased by Barclays from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.25.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.06. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $144.96.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $239,552,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $134,246,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $56,762,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,321,000 after acquiring an additional 383,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

