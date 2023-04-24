Sapphire Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $35.88 million and $4,340.32 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,832.51 or 0.06701108 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00062102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039653 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,288,899,813 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

