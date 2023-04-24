Scharf Investments LLC Sells 308,346 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,346 shares during the period. MillerKnoll accounts for approximately 2.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 4.90% of MillerKnoll worth $77,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 1,177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 374,054 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in MillerKnoll by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in MillerKnoll by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLKN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 162,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

