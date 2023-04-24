Searle & CO. Cuts Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Searle & CO. reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

