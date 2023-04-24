Searle & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Searle & CO. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.24. 869,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

