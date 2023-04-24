Searle & CO. Sells 200 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Searle & CO. lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,767 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.3% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.34. 402,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,561. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,635.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.78.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

