Secret 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,788.74 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Secret has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and $10,788.74 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00143133 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00068687 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00036663 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00039752 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003610 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00676774 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,419.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.