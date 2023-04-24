Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $480,378.77

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Seele-N has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $480,378.77 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 91.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0003559 USD and is up 22.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,004,295.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

