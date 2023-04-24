SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded SEGRO to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.87) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.38) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.88) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.45) to GBX 975 ($12.07) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,030.50 ($12.75).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 802.60 ($9.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,387.50 ($17.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -501.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 785.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 794.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,625.00%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 78,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 812 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £641,155.20 ($793,410.72). In the last three months, insiders acquired 343,926 shares of company stock valued at $285,669,418. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

