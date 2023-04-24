Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 713 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $116.95. 3,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,691. The company has a market capitalization of $963.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

