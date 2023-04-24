Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $20.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,370 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $20,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.17. 1,425,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,574. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

