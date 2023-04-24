Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after buying an additional 479,833 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,503.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 304,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 285,608 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 155,627 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

