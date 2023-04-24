Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Takes $2.26 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 0.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 5,859,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,254,000 after acquiring an additional 133,049 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,509,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after purchasing an additional 312,312 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,243,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,953,000 after acquiring an additional 928,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,640,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125,890 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 618,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,024. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41.

