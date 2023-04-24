Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $382.19. 1,081,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $387.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

