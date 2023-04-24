Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 504,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,174 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,167,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 605,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 591,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 564,270 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 103,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,177. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

