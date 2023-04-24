Settian Capital LP Acquires 400 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Settian Capital LP grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for approximately 1.7% of Settian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,811. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $262.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.67.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,340 shares of company stock worth $12,604,371. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.94.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

