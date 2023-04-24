Settian Capital LP Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Settian Capital LP raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 1.8% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

CHK traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.33. 503,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

