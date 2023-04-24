Settian Capital LP Buys 500 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Settian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 2.8% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.99. 275,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,283. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $403.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

