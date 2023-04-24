Shift4 Payments (FOUR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2023 – Shift4 Payments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Shift4 Payments was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Shift4 Payments was upgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Shift4 Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

3/16/2023 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $87.00.

3/2/2023 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $80.00.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $65.81. 805,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,518,000 after purchasing an additional 314,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,277,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after purchasing an additional 263,062 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

