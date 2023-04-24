Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Achieves $204.98 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $204.98 million and $3.39 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,390.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00320057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.15 or 0.00573746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00070381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00432556 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,882,512,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

