Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $612,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8 %

META stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.19. 7,164,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,567,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

