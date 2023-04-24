Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

SPG stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.37. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

