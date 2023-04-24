SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $415.14 million and $33.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,299.38 or 1.00174320 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002428 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

