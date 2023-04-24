SingularityNET Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $419.12 million and approximately $35.36 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020569 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018997 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,407.86 or 1.00054612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002419 BTC.

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.34790408 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $29,494,996.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

