Societe Generale Lowers MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 3.5 %

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

